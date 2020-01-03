UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Expresses Concern For People Of Astore

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:13 PM

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari expresses concern for people of Astore

Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed sorrow over the plight of unfortunate people of Astore who were affected by the recent earthquake and were compelled to live without roof over their heads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has expressed sorrow over the plight of unfortunate people of Astore who were affected by the recent earthquake and were compelled to live without roof over their heads.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded of the GB government to take measures for the earthquake victims who were living in adverse conditions in this season of snow and extreme cold, said a press release issued by the party secretariat.

He said it was the responsibility of the state to end the hardships of people in need.

Related Topics

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Earthquake Snow Pakistan Peoples Party Government

Recent Stories

Unrest May Unfold in Bahrain after Soleimani's Kil ..

3 minutes ago

Afghan Ambassador Says Peace Talks in Murky Waters ..

3 minutes ago

Chinese president appoint new ambassadors

3 minutes ago

Iran's Response to Soleimani's Killing by US to Be ..

9 minutes ago

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan stresses for training, capac ..

9 minutes ago

“Fake Assembly” will not be allowed to pass bi ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.