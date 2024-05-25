Open Menu

Chairman BISE Appreciates Staff For Ensuring Transparent Exams

Sumaira FH Published May 25, 2024 | 01:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2024) Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE), Hafiz Muhammad Qasim, said that they were able to conduct Secondary school Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) examinations transparently by team work and cooperation of staff.

Chairing a meeting at committee room here on Saturday, he thanked all the officers and officials for the better and transparent conduct of examinations.

He stated that the Controller of Examinations, Hamid Saeed Bhatti and Secretary Board, Khurrum Shehzad Qureshi extended full cooperation with him in eradicating cheating mafias.

He stressed for maintaining office discipline, making teamwork their motto, and always striving for the honor and dignity of the institution. A person's character is the source of their honor

Seventeen UMC cases were caught in the SSC exam and 31 UMC cases were caught in the HSSC exam, the chairman explained.

Controller Examinations, Hamid Saeed Bhatti said that an individual alone was nothing; the better and transparent conduct of examinations was the result of teamwork.

He maintained that they were grateful to Allah Almighty for our success in this examination. The Chairman and Secretary BISE have always cooperated in the timely and better conduct of exam.

Secretary Board Khurram Shehzad Qureshi, during the strict monitoring of examinations, caught 4 UMC and 1 impersonation case in the Matric exam and 2 candidates cheating in the Intermediate exam on the spot. Actions were taken against them according to the Board laws by registering UMC cases.

