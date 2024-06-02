Chairman BISE condemn attack on board officials

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) Chairman Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana Sikardar Ali Mirjat on Saturday condemn the attack on the Chairman of the education board Shaheed Benazirabad Farooq Hussain and other officials by the cheating mafia involved in copying during examination.

In this regard, he chaired the meeting which was attended by all the employees of the board condemn the incident occurred in BISE Shaheed Benazir Abad.

He demanded the Inspector General Sindh Police for immediate arrest of the accused.