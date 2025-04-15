Chairman BISE Larkana for strict action against cheating in Matric exam

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Under the supervision of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Larkana, the annual examinations for matriculation are underway.

The Chairman directed principals, internal and external supervisors to strictly enforce the ban on bringing mobile phones into examination centers and ensure proper measures to prevent cheating. He warned that failure to comply would result in severe action.

Speaking to the media, Chairman Khalid Hussain Mehr stated that the 9th-class physics examination is proceeding smoothly under the board’s supervision, with no complaints reported.

He mentioned that during the annual exams, 36 vigilance teams from the education board and 28 teams formed by the district administration have collectively registered 97 cases of cheating and 57 impersonation cases across all five districts of Larkana Division. Strict instructions have been issued to staff to curb malpractice.

Chairman Mehr further shared that a total of 112,957 students from classes 9th and 10th are appearing for their exams. He urged students to "highlight their capabilities instead of resorting to cheating, as it will secure their future."

The chairman emphasized that SEPCO (Sukkur Electric Power Company) has been instructed to avoid load-shedding during exams to ensure students can solve their papers comfortably.

He warned, "If any complaint is received against a center supervisor, legal action will be taken."

He acknowledged that rural examination centers face some challenges, but all urban centers have adequate facilities like water, electricity, and lighting, enabling students to take exams comfortably.

The Chairman added that the Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, and police were contacted to coordinate security and vigilance efforts, ensuring robust arrangements.

Responding to a question, the Chairman emphasized that exam-taking students are "future builders," and safeguarding their future requires collective effort.

He urged parents to play a key role by prohibiting their children from bringing mobile phones to exams. "While technology has positive aspects, it also carries risks. Technology must be used positively, and allowing phones during exams is unacceptable," he stressed.

He stated, "We have deployed 64 vigilance teams, including 34 from the board office and the rest formed by regional colleges and the district administration."

He added that 181 examination centers have been established across six districts of Larkana Division, including Meharr and Khairpur Nathan Shah subdivisions in Dadu District, as well as Kambar Shadadkot, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kandhkot-Kashmore.

During this period, the Chairman of the Larkana Education Board, Khalid Hussain Mehr, along with Secretary Syed Ashfaq Hussain Shah and PRO Faiz Muhammad Malah, visited examination centers established in Government English Model school Larkana, Government Girls Higher Secondary School, and Government Pilot Higher Secondary School.