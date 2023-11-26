Chairman BISE Larkana removed from post in harassment case

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) The Provincial Ombudsman Sindh has penalized the Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Larkana district with removal from his position and a fine of Rs 300,000 in case of harassment.

According to the order, during the hearing, it was established that Chairman Nasim Ahmed Memon had harassed, intimidated and caused mental agony to school teacher Shgufta Shah during his previous stint as Principal of Public School Hyderabad.

Shah lodged a complaint in that regard in 2017 through advocate Sajjad Ahmed Chandio.

The ombudsman stated in the order that Memon used to send text and video messages to Shah after working hours and that he even tried to interfere in her personal life.

The ombudsman noted that the accused Memon did not challenge the allegations levelled against him by Shah during the hearings.

“… it has been established that Memon has committed harassment to the complainant Shah under the relevant law and, therefore, Memon is instantly removed from his present post of Chairman BISE Larkana,” reads the order.

The ombudsman also slapped a Rs 300,000 fine which the provincial government was supposed to pay to Shah from the service benefits of the accused.

The government had been directed to pay the said fine to Shah through the office of the ombudsman within 30 days.