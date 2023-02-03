UrduPoint.com

Chairman BISE Mirpurkhas' Service Challenged In SHC

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2023 | 10:35 PM

A resident of Mirpurkhas has challenged the continuity in service of the incumbent Chairman of Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Mirpurkhas, Barkat Ali Hyderi, citing his extension-based service

The Sindh High Court Hyderabad Circuit Bench on Thursday put the Sindh Chief Secretary and other respondents on notice in the petition filed by Tauseef Raza.

The petitioner's counsel, Jehanzeb Ali Dahri Advocate, informed the court that the provincial government had appointed Hyderi as Chairman BISE Mirpurkhas in March 2016, for a tenure of four years.

However, he added, after completing the term, Hyderi was allowed to continue working in the same position on an acting basis as a stopgap arrangement.

He brought to the knowledge of the court that on May 26, 2021, the Sindh Cabinet again extended Hyderi's service for a period of three months with the directions to Sindh Secretary Boards and Universities to advertise the same post.

According to Raza, the post was not advertised and Hyderi was still working as the chairman.

He prayed the court to direct the Sindh government to submit the record of Hyderi's appointment and extensions on the same position.

He also requested the court to order the advertisement of the posts of chairman and other vacant positions in BISE Mirpurkhas.

