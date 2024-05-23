Open Menu

Chairman BISEM Cancels Duties Of Invigilators Of Three Centres After Paper Leak

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand (BISEM) Muhammad Naseem Khan had notified cancellation of duties of superintendents, deputy superintendents and other invigilator staff of three examination halls after the paper of Physics HSSC annual-I went viral on social media as soon as the exam started on Thursday.

A notification issued here said that the chairman expressed grave concern over the leakage of paper.

The notification further said it was violation of exam rules, and it was the core responsibility of all the superintendents, deputy superintendents and all the invigilation staff to provide mobile free atmosphere within the examination centres.

The chairman while recommending an official inquiry against the superintendents and deputy superintendents under E&D rules requested the Director education to take strict action against the concerned officials.

The duties of superintendents and deputy superintendents include superintendent Shah Hussain Subject Specialist (SS) and deputy superintendent Alim Syed, SCT of Genius College, Chakdara centre, superintendent Tariq Aziz SS and deputy superintendent Usman Ullah SST, National College Darora, and superintendent Muhammad Jan, SCT and deputy superintendent Sultan Zeb, SST, GMHS, Khar, district Bajaur, were canceled due to charges leveled against them by the Examination centers.

APP/adi/

