Chairman BISEM Cancels Duties Of Invigilators Of Three Centres After Paper Leak
Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2024 | 06:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary Education, Malakand (BISEM) Muhammad Naseem Khan had notified cancellation of duties of superintendents, deputy superintendents and other invigilator staff of three examination halls after the paper of Physics HSSC annual-I went viral on social media as soon as the exam started on Thursday.
A notification issued here said that the chairman expressed grave concern over the leakage of paper.
The notification further said it was violation of exam rules, and it was the core responsibility of all the superintendents, deputy superintendents and all the invigilation staff to provide mobile free atmosphere within the examination centres.
The chairman while recommending an official inquiry against the superintendents and deputy superintendents under E&D rules requested the Director education to take strict action against the concerned officials.
The duties of superintendents and deputy superintendents include superintendent Shah Hussain Subject Specialist (SS) and deputy superintendent Alim Syed, SCT of Genius College, Chakdara centre, superintendent Tariq Aziz SS and deputy superintendent Usman Ullah SST, National College Darora, and superintendent Muhammad Jan, SCT and deputy superintendent Sultan Zeb, SST, GMHS, Khar, district Bajaur, were canceled due to charges leveled against them by the Examination centers.
APP/adi/
Recent Stories
Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave
‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’
Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount
PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors
Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit
DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects
Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials
Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..
Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner visits model children home12 seconds ago
-
Minister discusses steps for completion of Dir Motorway31 seconds ago
-
LESCO detects 465 power pilferers in 24 hours45 seconds ago
-
Business community problems to be taken care of in budget : Acting President49 seconds ago
-
Health experts call for adopting protective measures to beat heatwave11 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 3,000 litres of substandard milk11 minutes ago
-
Information Department plays role of bridge between journalists, administration: Moosa Gondal21 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting on development projects21 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest notorious forger, recover fake identity cards21 minutes ago
-
Delegation of 35th management course visits DIG Hazara office31 minutes ago
-
Commissioner for arrangements to establish cattle sale points41 minutes ago
-
Three killed in road accident51 minutes ago