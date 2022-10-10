UrduPoint.com

Chairman BISEP Hands Over High Achiever Award To PMDC Boys

Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Chairman BISEP hands over high achiever award to PMDC Boys

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Peshawar Prof. Nasrallah Khan on Monday handed over the high achiever award to Muhammad Shariq of Peshawar Model Degree College Boys, Hayatabad.

A ceremony of "High Achiever Award" was held at PMDC Boys, where Muhammad Shariq was given the award for securing 2nd position in Board Annual Exam 2022.

