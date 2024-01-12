Chairman BISP emphasizes digital literacy, financial inclusion of needy women

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2024) Chairman of Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP), Dr. Amjad Saqib Friday underscored the importance of opening bank accounts for needy women, emphasizing digital literacy and financial inclusion.

He was presiding over a high level meeting to review the progress on the BISP’s key initiatives, including enrollment of widows, inclusion of adolescents in Nashonuma, Hybrid Social Protection Scheme and Benazir Social Protection Accounts.

During the meeting, Dr. Amjad Saqib emphasized the BISP's commitment to serving the impoverished.

Secretary BISP, Amer Ali Ahmad provided a detailed overview of the agenda items during the meeting.

The Director Generals (DGs) of various wings also updated the Chairman BISP on the discussed topics.

DG NSER/CCT, Naveed Akbar informed the meeting that the target for opening accounts under the Benazir Social Protection Accounts had been successfully achieved, with a total of 9,800 accounts opened.

Furthermore, 6,700 applications were received under the BISP Saving Scheme. Data of 8,900 widows have been identified.

The Financial Literacy program, spanning 13 districts and benefiting 4,000 needy women, has been successfully completed.

Dr. Amjad Saqib urged that field offices receive training to educate underprivileged women about Social Protection Accounts, identifying those who already possess bank accounts as a priority.

He instructed the officials to ensure the operationalization of accounts opened under the Benazir Social Protection Accounts, BISP Saving Scheme, and the Financial Literacy program by the end of January.

Present at the meeting were Additional Secretary BISP, Dr. Muhammad Tahir Noor, DG Finance Wasim Ahmad and DG OM Dr. Asim Ijaz whereas Zonal Director Generals of BISP also virtually participated in the meeting.