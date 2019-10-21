UrduPoint.com
Chairman BMG Grieved Over Demise Of Yousuf Shirazi

Chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Yousuf H.Shirazi, Former President KCCI and Chairman Atlas Group

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman of Businessmen Group (BMG) and Former President Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) Siraj Kassam Teli on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over demise of Yousuf H.Shirazi, Former President KCCI and Chairman Atlas Group.

In a statement issued here, Siraj Teli said that Yousuf H. Shirazi would always be remembered for his exceptional and matchless services to the entire business and industrial community throughout his life,particularly the contribution during his tenure as President of the Karachi Chamber.

While recounting the immense contribution made by the veteran industrialist, Siraj Teli said that Yousuf Shirazi, being a true supporter of the Businessmen Group, always gave prudent guidelines to the leadership and all other BMG members so that they could efficiently devise strategies for resolving numerous issues and dedicatedly serve the business and industrial community.

"The entire business and industrial community of Karachi is grieved and pays glowing tribute to Yousuf Shirazi for his matchless and incomparable contribution," said Chairman BMG and prayed that may Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the members of bereaved family, all his friends and well-wishers and also the entire Atlas Group to bear this irreparable loss.

