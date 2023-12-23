Chairman board of governor AMTI initiates degree verification process

Chairman Board of Governors Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Mushtaq Jadoon Saturday issued an order to verify degrees other than MBBS, BDS, MRCP, FCPS, and FRCS, all of which can be authenticated through the PMDC Website

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Chairman board of Governors Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Mushtaq Jadoon Saturday issued an order to verify degrees other than MBBS, BDS, MRCP, FCPS, and FRCS, all of which can be authenticated through the PMDC Website.

This verification process aims to uncover any discrepancies in qualifications among the staff. Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon emphasized that individuals found with misrepresented qualifications would face the consequences, including criminal charges, termination of service, and financial recoveries.

"The culprits will face exposure, potentially leading to legal actions, and those engaging in such deceptive practices may choose to abandon their positions," Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon remarked.

Acknowledging the potential for resignations based on moral grounds, the Chairman asserted, "The dedicated staff of AMTI Abbottabad should remain vigilant and not be swayed by misinformation. We are committed to enhancing the well-being of our employees and taking steps toward their betterment.’’ The Board of Governors reiterates its dedication to maintaining transparency and fairness within the institution while ensuring the welfare of its employees.