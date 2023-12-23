Open Menu

Chairman Board Of Governor AMTI Initiates Degree Verification Process

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 05:42 PM

Chairman board of governor AMTI initiates degree verification process

Chairman Board of Governors Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Mushtaq Jadoon Saturday issued an order to verify degrees other than MBBS, BDS, MRCP, FCPS, and FRCS, all of which can be authenticated through the PMDC Website

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Chairman board of Governors Ayub Medical Teaching Institution (AMTI), Mushtaq Jadoon Saturday issued an order to verify degrees other than MBBS, BDS, MRCP, FCPS, and FRCS, all of which can be authenticated through the PMDC Website.

This verification process aims to uncover any discrepancies in qualifications among the staff. Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon emphasized that individuals found with misrepresented qualifications would face the consequences, including criminal charges, termination of service, and financial recoveries.

"The culprits will face exposure, potentially leading to legal actions, and those engaging in such deceptive practices may choose to abandon their positions," Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon remarked.

Acknowledging the potential for resignations based on moral grounds, the Chairman asserted, "The dedicated staff of AMTI Abbottabad should remain vigilant and not be swayed by misinformation. We are committed to enhancing the well-being of our employees and taking steps toward their betterment.’’ The Board of Governors reiterates its dedication to maintaining transparency and fairness within the institution while ensuring the welfare of its employees.

Related Topics

Abbottabad May Criminals Moral Pakistan Medical And Dental Council All

Recent Stories

Fine imposed on profiteers

Fine imposed on profiteers

4 minutes ago
 SIFC timely decisions paving way to boost IT expor ..

SIFC timely decisions paving way to boost IT exports to $10 bln: Minister

3 minutes ago
 Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melb ..

Mohammad Nawaz replaces Noman Ali in upcoming Melbourne Test

20 minutes ago
 Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high i ..

Debt of S. Korean self-employed hits record high in 2022

16 minutes ago
 PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Chris ..

PITB Organizes Cake Cutting Ceremony For its Christian Staff

1 hour ago
 Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricke ..

Saad Baig to lead Pakistan in ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup

2 hours ago
Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospit ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi shifted from jail to hospital due to heart pain

3 hours ago
 Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India lose ..

Davis Cup Ties to unfold in Pakistan as India loses appeal before ITF

4 hours ago
 Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intima ..

Aymen Saleem ties Knot with Kamran Malik in intimate ceremony

4 hours ago
 Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination paper ..

Elections 2024: Process of filing nomination papers will conclude tomorrow

5 hours ago
 PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol be ..

PTI to challenge ECP’s decision on BAT symbol before PHC

5 hours ago
 Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Austral ..

Noman Ali ruled out of Test series against Australia

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan