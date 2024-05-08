Open Menu

Chairman Board Takes Notice Of Fight During Exams In Jacababad.

Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Chairman Board takes notice of fight during exams in Jacababad.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman Board of Intermediate Larkana has formed a four-member committee under the supervision of Secretary Syed Ashfaq Ali Shah to take serious notice of the fight that took place in Government High school Daio of Jacobabad district on Wednesday, during the annual examinations of SSC part 1 and SSC part 11 classes.

It will investigate the matter and give a report within three days.

In this regard, in the order issued by the Deputy Controller of Examinations of the education Board, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, informed he issued letter of committee members in which Secretary board is Convenor and three others members of the committee consists of District Education Officer Secondary Jacobabad from the Department of Education, Principal Government IBC Jacobabad Allah Bakhsh Kalhoro and Principal Government C.

T Larkana Mohammad nominated by the Provincial Minister of Universities and Boards Department.

Saleh Shah will be the member who will investigate the matter and submit such a report to the Chairman of the Education Board within three days.

Related Topics

Education Larkana Jacobabad From Government

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

1 hour ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

1 hour ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

3 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

3 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

3 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

3 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

16 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

16 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan