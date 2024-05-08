Chairman Board Takes Notice Of Fight During Exams In Jacababad.
Sumaira FH Published May 08, 2024 | 03:40 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) Chairman Board of Intermediate Larkana has formed a four-member committee under the supervision of Secretary Syed Ashfaq Ali Shah to take serious notice of the fight that took place in Government High school Daio of Jacobabad district on Wednesday, during the annual examinations of SSC part 1 and SSC part 11 classes.
It will investigate the matter and give a report within three days.
In this regard, in the order issued by the Deputy Controller of Examinations of the education Board, Zaheeruddin Bhutto, informed he issued letter of committee members in which Secretary board is Convenor and three others members of the committee consists of District Education Officer Secondary Jacobabad from the Department of Education, Principal Government IBC Jacobabad Allah Bakhsh Kalhoro and Principal Government C.
T Larkana Mohammad nominated by the Provincial Minister of Universities and Boards Department.
Saleh Shah will be the member who will investigate the matter and submit such a report to the Chairman of the Education Board within three days.
