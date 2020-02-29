Chairman BoD Pak Steel visits Punjab Mineral Company

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman BoD Pakistan Steel Mill (PSM) Ammir Mumtaz visited Punjab Mineral Company on Saturday for a meeting with Amir Ejaz Akbar, Secretary Mines & Mineral along with PMC Management The purpose of the meeting was to make a collaboration for indigenous resource utilization and create working synergy among PMC and PSM to play a positive role for economic growth in the country.

Secretary MMD briefed the Chairman PSM regarding the scope of raw iron to be utilised in PSM.

He said that the working relationship between the two departments of the country would prove a milestone in strengthening the economy of Pakistan.

"Such collaboration of the two departments will develop the stronger economic relationships between the Federal and provincial governments" he added.

Chairman PSM Aamir Mumtaz assured the Secretary MMD that Pakistan Steel Mills always promoted "Made in Pakistan" stuff and thus, buying the raw iron from MMD will be in the best interest of both of the parties.

Secretary MMD invited the Chairman to visit the iron mines in Chiniot with his team.

Similarly, the Chairman PSM requested the Secretary MMD along with his team to visitthe Pakistan Steel Mills.