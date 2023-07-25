Chairman BoD visits ATH, inspects facilities

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman of the board of Governors (BOG), Mushtaq Jadoon Tuesday reaffirmed his dedication to ensuring the highest standards of care and well-being for the patients at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH).

He expressed these views during his visit to ATH where he inspected various wards, met with medical staff and held detailed discussions about the hospital's facilities and patient care.

Chairman BoD also interacted with patients, doctors, nurses, and other healthcare personnel, listened their views and feedback. Demonstrating genuine concern for the well-being of the patients, he carefully observed the quality of care provided by the hospital.

During conversations with hospital administrators and department heads, Mushtaq Jadoon emphasized the crucial aspect of continuous improvement in patient care. He stressed the significance of staying abreast of the latest medical advancements, aiming to position Ayub Teaching Hospital at the forefront of medical research and treatment methods.

"Ayub Teaching Hospital has earned a good reputation for delivering the finest healthcare services to the community we serve. As the governing body, it is our responsibility to ensure the hospital's unwavering commitment to excellence and compassionate care for all patients," stated Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon.

He pledged to work collaboratively towards enhancing the hospital's facilities, providing robust support to the medical staff, and delivering the best possible care to all patients.

The visit concluded with Chairman BOG, Mushtaq Jadon, expressing unwavering confidence in the hospital's management and medical team. He assured them of the Board's continued collaboration to achieve excellence in healthcare services and urged them to persistently strive for further improvements to ensure the well-being of all patients.