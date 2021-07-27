UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman BoD WSSCA Sends Names Of Three Candidates For The CEO Post

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:16 PM

Chairman BoD WSSCA sends names of three candidates for the CEO post

The interviewing panel of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday has completed the interviews for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and finalized the three best candidates

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :The interviewing panel of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday has completed the interviews for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and finalized the three best candidates.

The selection process for the post of CEO WSSCA has been completed in a free fair and transparent manner where the Names of the three best candidates have been forwarded to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for approval.

After the resignation of Engineer Noor Qasim Khan, the post of CEO WSSCA has become vacant, for which the board of Directors (BoD) has given the acting charge to Mohammad Amir Zaki.

The panel unanimously finalized the names of the three best candidates which were sent by Chairman BoD DIG (R) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon for the approval of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the appointment of WASA CEO was advertised in national and local newspapers in June 2021, resulting in 28 applications were received while the scrutiny committee shortlisted 16 candidates for presentations and interviews, 15 candidates gave presentations and appeared for interviews on the given topics.

The interview panel, headed by Chairman WASA DIG (R) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, and members of the BoD Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Dean Comsats University Dr. Mushtaq Khan, Head of the Department of Environmental Sciences Dr. Qaiser Hussain and Dr. Ayub Khan Jadoon were also present.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Abbottabad Water Company Mohammad Amir June Post Best

Recent Stories

US, Russia Could Cooperate in Fight Against Natura ..

23 seconds ago

Russia Calls for Restoring Work of Bering Strait R ..

24 seconds ago

Kabul in Blackout After Armed Clashes Damage Power ..

26 seconds ago

'Every district to have a university'; says govern ..

31 seconds ago

Zardari seeks exemption from hearing on medical gr ..

4 minutes ago

Israeli Defense Minister to Visit France on Wednes ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.