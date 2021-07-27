Chairman BoD WSSCA sends names of three candidates for the CEO post

The interviewing panel of Water and Sanitation Services Company Abbottabad (WSSCA) Tuesday has completed the interviews for the post of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and finalized the three best candidates

The selection process for the post of CEO WSSCA has been completed in a free fair and transparent manner where the Names of the three best candidates have been forwarded to the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for approval.

After the resignation of Engineer Noor Qasim Khan, the post of CEO WSSCA has become vacant, for which the board of Directors (BoD) has given the acting charge to Mohammad Amir Zaki.

The panel unanimously finalized the names of the three best candidates which were sent by Chairman BoD DIG (R) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon for the approval of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Earlier, the appointment of WASA CEO was advertised in national and local newspapers in June 2021, resulting in 28 applications were received while the scrutiny committee shortlisted 16 candidates for presentations and interviews, 15 candidates gave presentations and appeared for interviews on the given topics.

The interview panel, headed by Chairman WASA DIG (R) Sarfraz Khan Jadoon, and members of the BoD Lt. Gen. (R) Ayaz Saleem Rana, Dean Comsats University Dr. Mushtaq Khan, Head of the Department of Environmental Sciences Dr. Qaiser Hussain and Dr. Ayub Khan Jadoon were also present.