Chairman BoG Ayub Teaching Hospital Chairs Meeting To Enhance Healthcare Services

Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Chairman BoG Ayub Teaching Hospital chairs meeting to enhance healthcare services

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) To improve healthcare services at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Chairman of board of Governo Mushtaq Jadoon Wednesday presided over a meeting and emphasized the institution's commitment to upgrading healthcare services.

In the meeting key issues including ongoing developmental initiatives, addressing employee concerns, and evaluating service schedules within the hospital.

Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon discussed employee issues by demonstrating the hospital's dedication to fostering a supportive work environment and efforts were made to identify solutions and implement measures conducive to employee well-being.

The meeting aimed to meet the growing demands of the community by ensuring the effective distribution of healthcare resources, personnel, and facilities.

Chairman Mushtaq Jadon reiterated the hospital's commitment to progress and meeting the evolving needs of patients, emphasizing the provision of standardized healthcare services.

Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon stated that "We are committed to offering our patients standardized healthcare services,", highlighting the hospital's dedication to patient welfare through ongoing developmental work and employee engagement initiatives.

