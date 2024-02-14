Chairman BoG Ayub Teaching Hospital Chairs Meeting To Enhance Healthcare Services
Muhammad Irfan Published February 14, 2024 | 11:10 AM
ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2024) To improve healthcare services at Ayub Teaching Hospital (ATH) Chairman of board of Governo Mushtaq Jadoon Wednesday presided over a meeting and emphasized the institution's commitment to upgrading healthcare services.
In the meeting key issues including ongoing developmental initiatives, addressing employee concerns, and evaluating service schedules within the hospital.
Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon discussed employee issues by demonstrating the hospital's dedication to fostering a supportive work environment and efforts were made to identify solutions and implement measures conducive to employee well-being.
The meeting aimed to meet the growing demands of the community by ensuring the effective distribution of healthcare resources, personnel, and facilities.
Chairman Mushtaq Jadon reiterated the hospital's commitment to progress and meeting the evolving needs of patients, emphasizing the provision of standardized healthcare services.
Chairman Mushtaq Jadoon stated that "We are committed to offering our patients standardized healthcare services,", highlighting the hospital's dedication to patient welfare through ongoing developmental work and employee engagement initiatives.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 February 2024
Distressed Gazans bracing for all-out Israeli assault on Rafah, UN warns
Stocks drop on sticky US inflation
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy
Travel chaos as US northeast hit by snowstorm
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs
Senegal suspends mobile internet, bans protest against vote delay
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta
SECP prescribes fit, proper criteria for key corporate executives
Republicans plan second vote to impeach US homeland security chief
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP notifies elections in six polling stations of NA-43 Tank on Feb 172 minutes ago
-
3.4 magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar1 hour ago
-
Cold & dry weather expected in KP1 hour ago
-
Two killed in road accident in Sargodha2 hours ago
-
DC visits PIMS hospital to enquire about injured Dolphin official11 hours ago
-
CCPO pays tribute to martyrs of Charing Cross tragedy11 hours ago
-
Pakistan envoy in Brussels meets DG EU11 hours ago
-
Tribute paid to Faisal Chowk blast martyrs11 hours ago
-
SSP Traffic inaugurates DSP Traffic City Circle in Quetta12 hours ago
-
ECP orders re-polling in six polling stations for NA-4312 hours ago
-
Pursuit of poverty eradication should be shared political agenda: Chairman NRSP12 hours ago
-
NADRA, FIA concludes inquiry in fake ID cards cases12 hours ago