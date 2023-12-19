Chairman BoG MTI Dera vows to ensure best facilities for patients

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) Chairman board of Governors Medical Teaching Institution(MTI) Dera Ismail Khan Mushtaq Ahmad Dar has said that priority was being accorded to ensuring best healthcare facilities to people and addressing issues faced by the hospital staff.

He expressed these views during a meeting with District Headquarter Hospital's Medical Officer Dr. Abdullah Zafri, Pakistan Workers Federation Southern Region Chairman Muhammad Rehan and PID Regional Incharge Muhammad Fazal Rahman.

Mushtaq Ahmad Dar highlighted the significance of the hospital for the treatment of the underprivileged in the region while acknowledging limited facilities.

He vowed to ensure the delivery of medications and facilities to patients indiscriminately and to guide the hospital staff to serve distressed humanity with the same spirit.

He also lauded the exemplary skills of hospital staff and vowed to encourage the workers who showed the best performance while serving people.

