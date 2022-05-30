Chairman BoG visit QHAMC Nowshera

Chairman Board of Governors (BoG), Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex (QHAMC) Nowshera, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan Monday visited medical complex and inspected its various sections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2022 ) :Chairman board of Governors (BoG), Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex (QHAMC) Nowshera, Muhammad Ashfaq Khan Monday visited medical complex and inspected its various sections.

He was also accompanied by members of BoG and concerned officials.

Chairman and members visited various sections of the hospital including Emergency Department, Out Patient Department, Pharmacy, MRI Unit, Radiology and Administration Section.

He inquired about the provision of facilities to patients and issues of staff.

He also urged staff to work with dedication and come up to the expectations of people.

On the occasion, BoG chairman and members was also briefed by Medical Director about the operational matters of the hospital.