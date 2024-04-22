Open Menu

Chairman BoGs Directs HMC Administration To Establish Pediatric ICU

Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Chairman BoGs directs HMC administration to establish Pediatric ICU

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Chairman of board of Governors of the Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Ghulam Qadir Khan on Monday directed the administrative authority of the hospital to establish the first Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

This latest addition, situated in Peshawar, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by highly trained medical professionals, he said in a statement.

The establishment of this ICU reflects the determination of the hospital administration to deliver healthcare services to children in line with global standards, ensuring that pediatric patients receive the specialized care necessary during critical periods, he added.

