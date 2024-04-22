Chairman BoGs Directs HMC Administration To Establish Pediatric ICU
Muhammad Irfan Published April 22, 2024 | 05:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) The Chairman of board of Governors of the Hayatabad Medical Complex Peshawar, Ghulam Qadir Khan on Monday directed the administrative authority of the hospital to establish the first Pediatric Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This latest addition, situated in Peshawar, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and staffed by highly trained medical professionals, he said in a statement.
The establishment of this ICU reflects the determination of the hospital administration to deliver healthcare services to children in line with global standards, ensuring that pediatric patients receive the specialized care necessary during critical periods, he added.
Recent Stories
Muhammad Amir says can’t guarantee about making mistakes
Nawaz Sharif to vista China for medical check: Sources
Pakistan, Iran agree on joint efforts to fight against terrorism
Ali Nasir Rizvi assumes charge as new IGP Islamabad
Pro Tips: How to Capture Stunning Portraits with the Aura Light Portrait of vivo ..
Success in by-polls proof of peoples' love and trust: Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Formal welcome ceremony for Iranian President held in Islamabad
Earthquake jolts Balochistan's Khuzdar, adjoining areas
Iranian President Raisi arrives in Pakistan on three-day official visit
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 April 2024
FED increase on cigarette a must to check rising consumption
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AIOU's exams to begin today3 minutes ago
-
Amir Muqam's visit to GB postponed due to unavoidable official engagements3 minutes ago
-
Health Deptt to be digitalized in six months to improve online checking of vaccine availability, doc ..13 minutes ago
-
Wanted criminal apprehended for Wife's murder13 minutes ago
-
Eleven terrorists killed in two separate operations in KP13 minutes ago
-
Earth Day: Use of plastic causing spread of fatal diseases: Commissioner Multan13 minutes ago
-
By-election triumph affirms Government's popularity, asserts PML-N leader13 minutes ago
-
Railway police claim to arrest thief23 minutes ago
-
RPO lauds police officials for best security arrangements during Pak vs New Zealand Cricket Series33 minutes ago
-
CM felicitates PML-N candidates on victory in by-elections43 minutes ago
-
PMD forecast rain-wind, thunderstorm in most parts of country43 minutes ago
-
GCU welcomes first female head43 minutes ago