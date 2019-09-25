Chairman BOI expects huge foreign investment in tourism Sector

(@imziishan)

The Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Zubair Gilani Wednesday said huge foreign investment was expected in tourism sector as government was focusing on building this sector on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ):The Chairman Board of Investment (BOI), Zubair Gilani Wednesday said huge foreign investment was expected in tourism sector as government was focusing on building this sector on priority basis.

Talking to APP here Tuesday, the Chairman BOI said the government planned to invite foreign investment into the country for establishing tourism zones in potential Northern Areas, Swat, Galiat and Hazara region and Gilgit Baltistan and other tourism zones.

He said tax holiday would be offered to the foreign investments in the tourism zones for attracting more Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) for economic stability and growth.

He said the government intended to diversify tourism by exploiting its various sectors.

"Priority of the government is to boost tourism of diverse fields including religious and faith, adventure, medical and education tourism to promote soft image of the country at international level," he told APP here.

He said the government would ensure provision of all modern facilities to provide enjoyable and secure environment to the tourist in these tourism locations, adding that it would also empower local community through involving them in business activity.

He said the government would educate and train people working with potential tourist centre to make them valuable employees of tourism sector and promote the concept of shared prosperity.

He was of the view that public private partnership and role of local community was imperative to attract domestic as well as foreign tourist in these areas.

He said after foreign investment in tourism, economic activities in these areas would increase, which create more job opportunities.

Replying to a question, he said through public private partnership, "we are also looking for the privatization of some entities to provide competitiveness for enhancing the capacity to promoting local tourism." He said for promoting tourism culture through Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) the government was working on World Bank's (WB) 'Ease of doing Business "index, which has improved from 148 to 136 out of totals 180 countries across the globe.

He said promotion of SMEs culture in tourism would play huge role for development of all sort of tourism activities for increasing economic activities in these areas.

He said the BOI had been working on the all major indicators of the EODB for improving the country's ranking from 136 to 115 in this year and unexpectedly below 100 in next couple of year.

Chairman BOI said that Knowledge-based business and economy would be priority of the government to compete with world economies.

He informed that through knowledge-based business and exports "we can promote Pakistan's hi tech and innovative export items in competitive international market.

395/