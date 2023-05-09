Chairman BSEK visits exams centres to review arrangements

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The annual examinations of Secondary school Certificate part I and II continued on Tuesday while Chairman Board of Secondary education Karachi visited different examination centres to review the arrangements.

According to details, paper of Computer Studies (Paper II) of science group was held in the morning shift while papers of the urdu compulsory, Sindhi Salees compulsory and Geography of Pakistan (Paper I) of general group was taken in the evening shift.

Chairman Board of Secondary Education Karachi Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, Secretary BSEK Syed Muhammad Ali Shaiq and Controller Examinations Habibullah Suhag along with media persons visited various examination centres including Government Boys Secondary School Block 1, Gulshan Iqbal, Government Girls Secondary School Block 6 Gulshan Iqbal, Government Girls Secondary School No.

1 Mir Ayub Khan Nawanabad.

Chairman BSEK Syed Sharaf Ali Shah, at the occasion, instructed all the centres superintendents to allow more time to students if question paper was received late for any reason.

He also directed that the students should be allowed to enter the exam centres in time and arrangement for providing drinking water should be ensured at the exam centres to facilitate the students.

He informed that the board had once again communicated the list of 524 examination centres to K-Electric so that load-shedding not carried out in those areas.