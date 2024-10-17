Open Menu

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Reviews Progress On Serena Chowk, F-8 Interchanges

Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 07:46 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews progress on Serena Chowk, F-8 Interchanges

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the launch and progress of two significant infrastructure projects—Serena Chowk Interchange and F-8 Interchange at PTCL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the launch and progress of two significant infrastructure projects—Serena Chowk Interchange and F-8 Interchange at PTCL.

The meeting, attended by relevant CDA members, officers, and contractors, focused on ensuring timely and efficient execution of the projects, which are crucial for easing traffic congestion in the capital.

Chairman Randhawa was briefed that the surveys for both interchanges have been completed, and utility relocations for the Serena Chowk Interchange are underway.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the timelines set by the Minister of Interior, stressing that soil and piles testing and other tasks must meet the highest quality standards.

The meeting also highlighted the need for close coordination between departments, including IESCO, SNGPL, and the Islamabad Traffic Police, to ensure that Safe City project lines at the sites are properly relocated. This step is essential for smooth execution of the projects.

Groundbreaking for both interchanges is expected to commence soon after the completion of preliminary work.

Chairman Randhawa pledged regular visits to the project sites to monitor progress and prevent delays.

The CDA is committed to completing these vital infrastructure projects on time, significantly enhancing traffic flow and connectivity across Islamabad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Traffic Progress Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority PTCL SNGPL Islamabad Electric Supply Company

Recent Stories

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some ..

China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time

5 minutes ago
 Team capable of performing in challenging situatio ..

Team capable of performing in challenging situations: Collingwood

35 seconds ago
 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sect ..

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors

37 seconds ago
 TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total tra ..

TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar

39 seconds ago
 NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO s ..

NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit

40 seconds ago
 Iran ready to work with all Pakistani industries: ..

Iran ready to work with all Pakistani industries: consul general

45 seconds ago
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as infla ..

ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls

21 seconds ago
 CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar ..

CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga

8 minutes ago
 First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employme ..

First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik

9 minutes ago
 Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral pa ..

Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided

9 minutes ago
 FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system

FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system

9 minutes ago
 Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan