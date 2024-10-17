- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews progress on Serena Chowk ..
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa Reviews Progress On Serena Chowk, F-8 Interchanges
Muhammad Irfan Published October 17, 2024 | 07:46 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the launch and progress of two significant infrastructure projects—Serena Chowk Interchange and F-8 Interchange at PTCL
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the launch and progress of two significant infrastructure projects—Serena Chowk Interchange and F-8 Interchange at PTCL.
The meeting, attended by relevant CDA members, officers, and contractors, focused on ensuring timely and efficient execution of the projects, which are crucial for easing traffic congestion in the capital.
Chairman Randhawa was briefed that the surveys for both interchanges have been completed, and utility relocations for the Serena Chowk Interchange are underway.
He emphasized the importance of adhering to the timelines set by the Minister of Interior, stressing that soil and piles testing and other tasks must meet the highest quality standards.
The meeting also highlighted the need for close coordination between departments, including IESCO, SNGPL, and the Islamabad Traffic Police, to ensure that Safe City project lines at the sites are properly relocated. This step is essential for smooth execution of the projects.
Groundbreaking for both interchanges is expected to commence soon after the completion of preliminary work.
Chairman Randhawa pledged regular visits to the project sites to monitor progress and prevent delays.
The CDA is committed to completing these vital infrastructure projects on time, significantly enhancing traffic flow and connectivity across Islamabad.
Recent Stories
China’s solar industry faces challenges but some companies stay ahead of time
Team capable of performing in challenging situations: Collingwood
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors
TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar
NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit
Iran ready to work with all Pakistani industries: consul general
ECB makes back-to-back interest rate cuts as inflation falls
CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga
First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik
Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided
FCCI president stresses balanced sales tax system
Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa govt to facilitate mineral sector investors37 seconds ago
-
TIP Report 2023-24 indicates over 70% of total trafficked comprises women: Tarar39 seconds ago
-
NA passes resolution for hoisting successful SCO summit40 seconds ago
-
Iran ready to work with all Pakistani industries: consul general45 seconds ago
-
CM Balochistan, Commander 12 Corps attend Khuzdar Jirga8 minutes ago
-
First ever NCLEX exam for nurses pursuing employment abroad in December: Salik9 minutes ago
-
Medical expenses for 616 children with cerebral palsy provided9 minutes ago
-
Punjab likely to experience mainly dry weather9 minutes ago
-
Man drowns after jumping into Indus River in Muzaffargarh9 minutes ago
-
Man awarded 10-year jail for drug trafficking14 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendments package almost finalized: Siddiqui7 minutes ago
-
NCCIA to be functional in two months after chairman, officers appointment, NA told7 minutes ago