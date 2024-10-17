Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviews progress on Serena Chowk, F-8 Interchanges

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the launch and progress of two significant infrastructure projects—Serena Chowk Interchange and F-8 Interchange at PTCL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday chaired a meeting to review the launch and progress of two significant infrastructure projects—Serena Chowk Interchange and F-8 Interchange at PTCL.

The meeting, attended by relevant CDA members, officers, and contractors, focused on ensuring timely and efficient execution of the projects, which are crucial for easing traffic congestion in the capital.

Chairman Randhawa was briefed that the surveys for both interchanges have been completed, and utility relocations for the Serena Chowk Interchange are underway.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the timelines set by the Minister of Interior, stressing that soil and piles testing and other tasks must meet the highest quality standards.

The meeting also highlighted the need for close coordination between departments, including IESCO, SNGPL, and the Islamabad Traffic Police, to ensure that Safe City project lines at the sites are properly relocated. This step is essential for smooth execution of the projects.

Groundbreaking for both interchanges is expected to commence soon after the completion of preliminary work.

Chairman Randhawa pledged regular visits to the project sites to monitor progress and prevent delays.

The CDA is committed to completing these vital infrastructure projects on time, significantly enhancing traffic flow and connectivity across Islamabad.