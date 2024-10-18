Open Menu

Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa For Overhauling Islamabad Healthcare System

Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM

Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa for overhauling Islamabad healthcare system

Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday emphasized the urgent need for better primary healthcare services to Islamabad citizens

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday emphasized the urgent need for better Primary healthcare services to Islamabad citizens.

He called for an ambitious revamping program aimed at improving Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs), which are the backbone of primary healthcare.

Chairing a meeting the CDA chairman directed the DHO to develop a comprehensive plan for infrastructure improvement, detailing timelines and associated costs.

The DHO briefed the meeting regarding the current status of healthcare services and facilities as well as new initiatives aimed at improving healthcare services in Islamabad.

He further outlined several steps designed to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality in Islamabad.

The discussion highlighted the critical need for infrastructure improvements, replacement of outdated equipment, and the introduction of new technologies to improve service delivery.

The Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner also stressed the importance of equipping health facilities with modern tools and resources to meet the needs of the community more effectively.

He directed to take steps for the digitization of health records, aimed at improving patient management and streamlining services with the introduction of "one patient, one ID" system.

The Chairman reiterated to learn the good practices form the Punjab healthcare model and other models.

He further expressed his commitment to overseeing the management and execution of these initiatives, ensuring a more integrated and efficient health infrastructure for the citizens of Islamabad.

This comprehensive effort is expected to transform the healthcare landscape of Islamabad, improving access and quality of care for all residents.

The meeting was attended by the Member (Engineering), Member (Technology), District Health Officer (DHO) and other relevant officers.

Related Topics

Islamabad Technology Punjab Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, ..

Challenges won't deter CPEC cooperation of China, Pakistan: Global Times

2 minutes ago
 136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid ..

136th Canton Fair: A global trade hub surging amid geopolitical tensions

2 minutes ago
 Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to ..

Judicial reforms to help provide speedy justice to people: Barrister Malik

2 minutes ago
 IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oc ..

IHC seeks report on missing PTI focal person by Oct 21

14 minutes ago
 CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sarg ..

CM seeks report from IGP over alleged rape in Sargodha

14 minutes ago
 30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sess ..

30 senior civil judges promoted as Additional Sessions judges

9 minutes ago
'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western fil ..

'Like Texas': Spain's arid south draws Western film shoots

9 minutes ago
 LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra ..

LHC restrains ECP from final decision on PTI intra-party election case

9 minutes ago
 Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement ..

Kashmir Council EU condemns India’s involvement in terrorism in Canada

9 minutes ago
 PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at al ..

PM effectively raised voice for Palestinians at all int’l fora: Talal Chaudhar ..

9 minutes ago
 Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues ..

Punjab ESD responds to 18 road accidents, rescues 22 injured

23 minutes ago
 PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chinio ..

PFA distroys 175 liters of unhealthy oil in Chiniot

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan