Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa For Overhauling Islamabad Healthcare System
Faizan Hashmi Published October 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Friday emphasized the urgent need for better Primary healthcare services to Islamabad citizens.
He called for an ambitious revamping program aimed at improving Rural Health Centers (RHCs) and Basic Health Units (BHUs), which are the backbone of primary healthcare.
Chairing a meeting the CDA chairman directed the DHO to develop a comprehensive plan for infrastructure improvement, detailing timelines and associated costs.
The DHO briefed the meeting regarding the current status of healthcare services and facilities as well as new initiatives aimed at improving healthcare services in Islamabad.
He further outlined several steps designed to enhance healthcare accessibility and quality in Islamabad.
The discussion highlighted the critical need for infrastructure improvements, replacement of outdated equipment, and the introduction of new technologies to improve service delivery.
The Chairman CDA and Chief Commissioner also stressed the importance of equipping health facilities with modern tools and resources to meet the needs of the community more effectively.
He directed to take steps for the digitization of health records, aimed at improving patient management and streamlining services with the introduction of "one patient, one ID" system.
The Chairman reiterated to learn the good practices form the Punjab healthcare model and other models.
He further expressed his commitment to overseeing the management and execution of these initiatives, ensuring a more integrated and efficient health infrastructure for the citizens of Islamabad.
This comprehensive effort is expected to transform the healthcare landscape of Islamabad, improving access and quality of care for all residents.
The meeting was attended by the Member (Engineering), Member (Technology), District Health Officer (DHO) and other relevant officers.
