Chairman, CDA Bahawalpur Transferred

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 10, 2024 | 04:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2024) Chairman, Cholistan Development Authority (CDA) Bahawalpur, Naeem Iqbal Syed has been transferred with immediate effect and until further orders.

Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab has notified his transfer.

A notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab said: “Mr. Naeem Iqbal Syed, (PMS, (ex-PCS), BS-19) Managing Director, Cholistan Development Authority, Bahawalpur is hereby transferred with immediate effect and directed to report to Services and General Administration Department, Government of Punjab for further orders".

The notification concluded that he was transferred by order of the Governor of the Punjab.

