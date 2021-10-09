UrduPoint.com

Chairman CDA, DG FWO Visited Housing Project In Alipur, Inspected Construction Work

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) and DG Frontier Works Organization (FWO) visited the Low Cost Housing project in Alipur Farash being carried out by CDA in collaboration with Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) and inspected the ongoing construction work on the project being executed through FWO

The Chairman, CDA was briefed that ground work has started for construction of these flats for low income citizen. It was informed that total 2400 flats are being constructed under this project. Out of which 400 flats have been reserved for rehabilitating dwellers of Katchi Abadies.

Chairman CDA was informed that excavation of 26 blocks has been carried out. Raft has been prepared in 2 blocks and steel cage for columns has been developed for 16 blocks. While lean in 21 blocks has been carried out. Moreover earth work for road is being carried out.

While wall of more than 60 percent site was already completed.

Chairman CDA whilst expressing satisfaction over the pace of the project, hoped that the pace of the work would gain further pace and project will be completed in stipulated time .

A comprehensive logistic plan has been devised for early completion of the project. It was also informed that currently 1000 work force is deployed and shortly the number will swell to 4000 work force which will not only help in completion of project in time but will also create employment opportunities.

On-site, laboratory has been established inside the project to test the quality of the construction material, which will help not only test material used in construction but will also save time.

Earlier the chairman and DG FWO planted a tree at the site to increase the green area.

