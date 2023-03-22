Chairman CDA Directs To Conduct Survey Of Buildings After Quake
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has directed the concerned officials to conduct a survey of all the buildings in Islamabad after the earthquake to assess the damages.
According to the CDA, the chairman directed the Building Control Agency to identify the earthquake-damaged buildings in the city.
All buildings, especially in Sector E-11, should be identified which have been damaged.
The chairman directed the officials to start this survey immediately and submit a report within 24 hours.