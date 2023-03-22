Chairman CDA directs to conduct survey of buildings after quake

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has directed the concerned officials to conduct a survey of all the buildings in Islamabad after the earthquake to assess the damages.

According to the CDA, the chairman directed the Building Control Agency to identify the earthquake-damaged buildings in the city.

All buildings, especially in Sector E-11, should be identified which have been damaged.

The chairman directed the officials to start this survey immediately and submit a report within 24 hours.