UrduPoint.com

Chairman CDA Directs To Conduct Survey Of Buildings After Quake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Chairman CDA directs to conduct survey of buildings after quake

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Noor-ul-Amin Mengal has directed the concerned officials to conduct a survey of all the buildings in Islamabad after the earthquake to assess the damages.

According to the CDA, the chairman directed the Building Control Agency to identify the earthquake-damaged buildings in the city.

All buildings, especially in Sector E-11, should be identified which have been damaged.

The chairman directed the officials to start this survey immediately and submit a report within 24 hours.

Related Topics

Islamabad Earthquake Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

U.S. Mobilizes Diaspora and Private Sector Resourc ..

U.S. Mobilizes Diaspora and Private Sector Resources for Flood-Affected Communit ..

20 minutes ago
 Secretary-General Receives the New Special Envoy o ..

Secretary-General Receives the New Special Envoy of Switzerland to the OIC

20 minutes ago
 Govt unveils PM's Youth Development Package

Govt unveils PM's Youth Development Package

28 minutes ago
 realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye- ..

Realme makes a ground breaking entry with its eye-catching design at an attracti ..

39 minutes ago
 ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

ADNIC shareholders approve cash dividends of 40%

1 hour ago
 PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate histori ..

PM to visit Tharparkar today to inaugurate historic projects

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.