Chairman CDA Directs To Identify Individuals Responsible For Fire Incidents In Margalla Hills

Muhammad Irfan Published May 29, 2024 | 06:17 PM

Chairman CDA directs to identify individuals responsible for fire incidents in Margalla Hills

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed to identify the individuals responsible for the recent fire incidents in the Margalla Hills

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024)

While taking serious notice of fire incidents in the Margalla Hills, he announced legal actions against those who found guilty in the fire incidents.

Muhammad Ali said that the Authority should formulate a plan for an effective strategy to prevent these types of incidents in future.

The Chairman CDA said that all measures should be taken to preserve Islamabad's natural beauty.

