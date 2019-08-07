UrduPoint.com
Chairman CDA Directs To Recruit Medical, Para Medical Staff At Capital Hospital

Sumaira FH 40 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 09:27 PM

Chairman CDA directs to recruit medical, para medical staff at Capital Hospital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2019 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamir Ahmed Ali has directed to start recruitment of medical and para medical staff in Capital Hospital and ensure best treatment facilities to people there.

During his visit to Capital Hospital, he took serious notice of shortage of staff there and directed to start induction process at the earliest.

He also directed to construct more blocks in the hospital and improve health facilities.

More Stories From Pakistan

