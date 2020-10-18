UrduPoint.com
Chairman CDA Directs To Repair STP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 18th October 2020 | 07:20 PM

Chairman CDA directs to repair STP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed, has directed to start repairing the Sewage Water Treatment Plant (STP) immediately and issued instructions to make it operational within three months.

He directed to estimate the required budget in this regard and has also demanded a detailed report from the officers, said media coordinator of CDA.

Chairman CDA paid a surprise visit to STP on other day. Member Finance CDA, Director STP, Directors Environment, Director Road Maintenance and other officers were also present on the occasion.

Amir Ahmad Ali while issuing instructions to the concerned officers and staff on the spot said that repair and maintenance work of STP should be started immediately, all the faulty motors and system should be repaired and the plant should be started immediately. So that sewage water does not contaminate natural streams.

He also assured the officers and staff regarding the provision of budget in this regard. He said that all the repair work should be completed and reported within three months, so that the sewage water of Islamabad could be treated according to the international environment standard and used for horticulture. A 100,000 gallon storage tank is also under construction.

He also directed the concerned city sewerage to fix the sewerage network immediately and issued special instructions to repair the lines immediately.

The CDA chairman said that during this time he would also make occasional visits to check the working situation from time to time.

The condition of the sewage water treatment plant has been very bad for the last three years, while the plant has been shut down for the last few months due to malfunction of several sewage pumps and malfunction of large tank motors and filters back wash system he added.

