Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Tuesday directed the department concerned to resolve the issue of electricity supply in Park Enclave II and III to relieve the allottees.

Chairing a meeting the CDA chairman asked to expedite decisions on the cancellation of allotments for defaulters in Park Enclave.

The Chairman also instructed the Estate Wing to address the issues related to Built-Up Properties (BUP) in Park Enclave and the E-12/1 and E-12/4 Phases of Islamabad.

During the meeting, the Finance Wing provided a comprehensive briefing on the fiscal status of the CDA, with a focus on revenue generation. It was briefed that CDA is consistently pursuing its financial targets set for the fiscal year. Apart from auction receipts, recurring resources of revenue are generating considerable revenue.

The Member Finance also presented a comparative analysis of revenue generation among the various directorates, including the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and the Directorate of Municipal Administration (DMA).

Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the need for consistent oversight by the Finance Wing to ensure progress.

He directed that the Finance Wing take a leading role in tracking and managing the efforts for revenue generation regularly and achieving the set targets for the ongoing fiscal year.

The key issues were discussed during the meeting regarding Estate Management and II. The Chairman directed to issue notices to all public and private leaseholders across the board whose lease agreements have expired.

The Planning Wing was directed to prioritize the resolution of pending commercialization cases to streamline CDA’s operations and collection of revenue.

The Building Control Section was instructed to enhance its field force formation. The Chairman also directed to resolve the issue of shortage of human resources affecting the operations and working of Building Control as well as the Estate Management Wing.

Chairman Randhawa stressed the importance of devising plans for timely recovery of outstanding revenues ensuring that development projects across the city remain unaffected.

The meeting was attended by Member Finance and other CDA members, along with senior officers from other Wings and Directorates.