Chairman CDA ensures quick solutions to public grievances

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, attentively listened to the complaints of the individuals on Tuesday and promptly directed the resolution of their issues.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Ali Randhawa emphasized the fundamental duty of public servants was to address the issues faced by the people they serve. He stressed the importance of prioritizing and swiftly resolving the problems brought forward by citizens. To instill confidence and trust in the institution, Randhawa committed to personally engaging with individuals to listen to their concerns and ensure their prompt resolution.

He directed the implementation of safety protocols for the construction of Park Road.

Randhawa emphasized the importance of avoiding manual handling of files. Randhawa cautioned that officers would be held accountable for any loss of files. If a file belonging to an officer is discovered with a complainant, that officer will face consequences.