Chairman CDA expresses satisfaction over ongoing development works in Supermarket

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) along with the President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) on Friday visited F-6 Markaz, Supermarket and directed the concerned departments to further expedite ongoing development works.

Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed expressed satisfaction over the progress made in the ongoing development works in the supermarket, said a press release.

Furthermore, the President of ICCI thanked the Chairman CDA and the management for the rapid development work and expressed the hope that the efforts of the present CDA management would further boost the business in Islamabad.

On this occasion, the traders community also apprised the Chairman CDA about their issues, Chairman CDA assured to resolve them as soon as possible.

It is to be noted that rehabilitation work of two sit-out areas in F-6 Markaz Supermarket has been completed while lane marking, drainage, street lights, footpath repair work and other development works were in final stages of completion.

On this occasion, the Chairman CDA directed the concerned officers to provide all allied facilities to citizens especially traders community for promotion of economy and business activities in Islamabad and all the markets of Islamabad be given the status of model markets. Directions were issued that all development works be completed as soon as possible.