Chairman CDA Holds Meeting To Improve Roads' Infrastructure

Sumaira FH Published November 07, 2022 | 11:44 PM

Chairman of Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis chaired a meeting on Monday regarding the further improvement of roads' infrastructure in the city of Islamabad

During the meeting, Chairman CDA had issued instructions to the officers of the relevant departments and said that such footpaths which were dilapidated should be repaired as soon as possible and made functional for the public.

Similarly, where there is a need to build new footpaths should also be constructed so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens.

According to the details, the total length (cumulative) of the footpaths in the city of Islamabad is 5,630 km as planned, which are in different sectors of Islamabad. Out of these, 4,400 km of footpaths are in good condition while 847.13 km of footpaths are needed to be rehabilitated and repaired.

Similarly, another 383.10 km of new footpaths would also be constructed in the city.

