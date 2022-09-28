Chairman CDA inaugurates NADRA Verification Center

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Wednesday inaugurated NADRA Verification Center at CDA Citizen Facilitation Center

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Wednesday inaugurated NADRA Verification Center at CDA Citizen Facilitation Center.

On this occasion, the Chairman said the establishment of NADRA center will provide the best facilities to the applicants.

He said no third party will be able to claim file in CDA on behalf of the affectees.

He said transparency was being ensured in all matters of CDA. Similarly, vigorous steps were being taken to provide more facilities at the CDA Citizen Facilitation Center.

He warned that he would monitor the delay in applications process personally and would not tolerate any delay in this regard.

Later, the Chairman CDA visited the Citizen Facilitation Center and reviewed the facilities provided in the center.