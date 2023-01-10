Chairman CDA inaugurates rainwater harvesting site for ground recharge project

An inauguration ceremony for the project "Rainwater Harvesting for Groundwater Recharge in Islamabad" held here Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :An inauguration ceremony for the project "Rainwater Harvesting for Groundwater Recharge in Islamabad" held here Tuesday.

Chief Commissioner and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd.) Muhammad Usman Younas inaugurated the rainwater harvesting site for groundwater recharge at Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) premises H-8/2 , said a statement issued here.

Chairman, Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) Dr Muhammad Ashraf briefed the Chairman CDA about the importance and design of the project.

The Deputy Director General, Water Management (CDA), also briefed about the other rainwater harvesting sites and installation challenges in Islamabad.

The chief guest appreciated the efforts made by CDA and PCRWR.

Director General, PMD Sahibzad Khan appreciated the project and emphasized that such a project should be launched in the rest of the urban cities of Pakistan to mitigate the challenges of climate change on groundwater depletion/recharge.