Chairman CDA Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
Sumaira FH Published January 22, 2025 | 07:15 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa formally inaugurated state-of-the-art Day Care Centre and Early Childhood Development Centre, dedicated to providing exceptional care for children aged 0 to 3 years on Wednesday
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa formally inaugurated state-of-the-art Day Care Centre and Early Childhood Development Centre, dedicated to providing exceptional care for children aged 0 to 3 years on Wednesday.
The Day care has been developed in collaboration with UNICEF. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also inaugurated the newly established Pediatric Emergency Department at the hospital.
On this occasion, Member Administration CDA, Executive Director Capital Hospital, representatives of UNICEF and senior officers of authority were also present.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed that live monitoring system within the Day Care Centre has been established allowing parents to continuously view their children.
He was informed that this innovative feature has never been implemented before in any childcare facility in Pakistan.
He said that this advancement will not only enhance parental peace of mind but also sets a new standard for childcare services in the country.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that this initiative marks a significant step forward in promoting early childhood development and ensuring that working parents have access to quality childcare, ultimately contributing to the overall enhancement of healthcare services in the capital.
Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa thanked UNICEF for collaborating CDA in this initiative and urged collaboration in establishing similar day care centres at CDA headquarters and other healthcare facilities.
Dr. Muhammad Naeem Taj, Executive Director of Capital Hospital, briefed Chairman CDA that the centre is designed to facilitate breastfeeding, providing an environment where working mothers can comfortably nurse their infants. Chairman CDA was further apprised that the centre aims to support the healthy development of children, focusing on their physical and emotional well-being.
Recent Stories
Ajman Bank reports record annual profits of AED440 million, marking 213% growth
Awareness session on productivity programs at SCCI
EasyJet boss backs reported plan to expand Heathrow
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ confer ..
Germany's Bertelsmann strikes deal with OpenAI
School uniforms distribution among students in Layyah district
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 1
Tanveer Machi gang busted
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders
MoHAP set to take part in 50th Arab Health
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IGP Islamabad stresses right-sizing, performance reviews in commanders’ conference5 minutes ago
-
Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre5 minutes ago
-
IGP issues SOPs for assisting disabled persons, transgenders5 minutes ago
-
Campaign for distribution of joint land holdings from Feb 19 minutes ago
-
Tanveer Machi gang busted9 minutes ago
-
Lahore police arrests 102 fugitives, 20 court absconders9 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 8 drug peddlers, 7 illegal arms owners9 minutes ago
-
Punjab, Argentina join hands to promote cultural exchanges: Azma9 minutes ago
-
10 Sukkur IBA Students Selected as Sindh Ombudsman Ambassadors9 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Kalat reviews test interviews of teachers held in SBK9 minutes ago
-
BUJ’s Journalist Panel leaders visits APP regarding election campaign8 minutes ago
-
Provincial Minister for Higher Education, Meena Khan Afridi visits GSAE Technical School Gulbahar8 minutes ago