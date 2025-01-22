Chairman CDA inaugurates state-of-the-Art Day Care Centre

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa formally inaugurated state-of-the-art Day Care Centre and Early Childhood Development Centre, dedicated to providing exceptional care for children aged 0 to 3 years on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa formally inaugurated state-of-the-art Day Care Centre and Early Childhood Development Centre, dedicated to providing exceptional care for children aged 0 to 3 years on Wednesday.

The Day care has been developed in collaboration with UNICEF. Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa also inaugurated the newly established Pediatric Emergency Department at the hospital.

On this occasion, Member Administration CDA, Executive Director Capital Hospital, representatives of UNICEF and senior officers of authority were also present.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed that live monitoring system within the Day Care Centre has been established allowing parents to continuously view their children.

He was informed that this innovative feature has never been implemented before in any childcare facility in Pakistan.

He said that this advancement will not only enhance parental peace of mind but also sets a new standard for childcare services in the country.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa said that this initiative marks a significant step forward in promoting early childhood development and ensuring that working parents have access to quality childcare, ultimately contributing to the overall enhancement of healthcare services in the capital.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa thanked UNICEF for collaborating CDA in this initiative and urged collaboration in establishing similar day care centres at CDA headquarters and other healthcare facilities.

Dr. Muhammad Naeem Taj, Executive Director of Capital Hospital, briefed Chairman CDA that the centre is designed to facilitate breastfeeding, providing an environment where working mothers can comfortably nurse their infants. Chairman CDA was further apprised that the centre aims to support the healthy development of children, focusing on their physical and emotional well-being.