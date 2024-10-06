Open Menu

Chairman CDA Reviews Completion Of Renovation Work At Jinnah Convention Centre

Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted a thorough visit of the renovation work at the Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC) on Sunday.

The Member Engineering and other relevant officers of CDA accompanied him during the visit.

During the visit, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed on the upgrades and renovation being made to the JCC.

Expressing satisfaction with the overall progress, he directed to swiftly complete any minor remaining tasks and stressed to facilitate the timely handover of the Jinnah Convention Centre to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The Chairman also closely examined the installation of state-of-the-art equipment and furniture including SMDs, modern conferencing systems, advanced lighting, high-speed internet, and sound systems, ensuring that the facility is fully prepared for upcoming the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.

In addition to reviewing the internal uplift and renovation work, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa inspected the horticultural work around the Jinnah Convention Centre.

He emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming environment for distinguished guests and dignitaries attending high-profile event.

The CDA remains committed to enhancing Islamabad’s infrastructure and ensuring that the Jinnah Convention Centre meets global standards for hosting international events.

