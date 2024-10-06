Chairman CDA Reviews Completion Of Renovation Work At Jinnah Convention Centre
Sumaira FH Published October 06, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2024) Chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, conducted a thorough visit of the renovation work at the Jinnah Convention Centre (JCC) on Sunday.
The Member Engineering and other relevant officers of CDA accompanied him during the visit.
During the visit, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed on the upgrades and renovation being made to the JCC.
Expressing satisfaction with the overall progress, he directed to swiftly complete any minor remaining tasks and stressed to facilitate the timely handover of the Jinnah Convention Centre to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
The Chairman also closely examined the installation of state-of-the-art equipment and furniture including SMDs, modern conferencing systems, advanced lighting, high-speed internet, and sound systems, ensuring that the facility is fully prepared for upcoming the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
In addition to reviewing the internal uplift and renovation work, Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa inspected the horticultural work around the Jinnah Convention Centre.
He emphasized the importance of creating a welcoming environment for distinguished guests and dignitaries attending high-profile event.
The CDA remains committed to enhancing Islamabad’s infrastructure and ensuring that the Jinnah Convention Centre meets global standards for hosting international events.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 October 2024
Heavyweights Australia, England off to World Cup winning starts
Toddler crushed to death in migrant Channel crossing
Zelensky to attend defence talks in Germany with Biden
Visiting UN refugee agency chief decries 'terrible crisis' in Lebanon
DPM Dar deplores PTI’s protest; finds it akin to damaging diplomatic prestige
RI contributed $ 446 million for eradicating Polio in Pakistan: Mario Cesar
Commission constituted to ensure fair distribution of gas, petroleum royalty
Search continues for missing in deadly Bosnia floods
Iran FM threatens 'even stronger' retaliation to any attack
LCCI for immediate release of tax refunds
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Used clothes warehouse catches fire2 minutes ago
-
Police arrest fugitive, drug-dealer2 minutes ago
-
NCCA agrees roadmap for prioritising climate actions in close coordination with provinces22 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police foil daring heist, arrest two robbers22 minutes ago
-
NAVTTC hosts international delegates to boost vocational training31 minutes ago
-
All set in AJK to solemnize the 19th anniversary of Oct 8, 2005 earthquake31 minutes ago
-
Opposition Leader criticizes absence of KP Chief Minister32 minutes ago
-
Poets, writers term Imdad Hussaini as guardian of language32 minutes ago
-
Bakht Kakar orders establishment of command center to deal with medical emergencies32 minutes ago
-
Govt won't allow anyone to destabilise economy: PM41 minutes ago
-
KMU conducts 2nd centralized admission test41 minutes ago
-
Another incident akin to May-9 thwarted: Azma Bukhari42 minutes ago