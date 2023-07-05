Chairman CDA reviews dengue prevention arrangements in ICT

Chairman, CDA / Chief Commissioner, ICT Noor ul Ameen Mangel on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for dengue prevention preparedness and dengue prevention activities to keep vigilance and proper check on dengue larva from rural and urban area of ICT

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :Chairman, CDA / Chief Commissioner, ICT Noor ul Ameen Mangel on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for dengue prevention preparedness and dengue prevention activities to keep vigilance and proper check on dengue larva from rural and urban area of ICT.

Chairman CDA reviewed these arrangements during a meeting held here, was also attended by the Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chattha.

Member Environment, Member Finance, DC ICT, DC Rawalpindi DG Health Services, DG Environment, DDG Civic Management, and relevant staff of the DHO, ICT attended the meeting.

Chairman, CDA / Chief Commissioner, ICT directed the relevant formation heads to ensure consistent surveillance of potential dengue breeding spaces and persistent liaison with other departments.

He further directed to Director Health Services, MCI to hire additional 200 personal / work force for a period of three months on daily paid labour for reinforcement of existing work force.

Chairman, CDA / Chief Commissioner, ICT directed the Deputy Commissioner, ICT to engage a team for the training of existing and newly hired staff to tackle any dengue related situation.

Chairman, CDA / Chief Commissioner, ICT directed the Environment Wing for the prevention from dengue specific trimming of trees and uprooting of unnecessary plants in the entire city. The activity will be further reinvigorated in the coming days.

Chairman, CDA / Chief Commissioner, ICT directed the DDG (CM) to provide 150 Reflected Jackets for the workforce, so that they should be prominent in the field during their duty hours.

Chairman Capital Development Authority/Chief Commissioner Islamabad Noorul Amin Mengal while issuing instructions further said that the washrooms and ablution rooms of all the mosques should be visited in collaboration with the Awqaf Department so that dengue can be eradicated from its larva.

During the meeting Deputy Commissioner, ICT briefed the chair and participants about preparedness of CDA. ICT and MCI staff to tackle any dengue related situation being a preventive from dengue is administrative and social responsibility.

All relevant formations of CDA, MCI, ICT Administration and Rawalpindi Administration would further gear up their dengue prevention activities to keep vigilance and proper check on dengue larva.

Particular attention should be paid to high risk areas particularly Rawat, Bahra Khu, Jhangi Saydain, Karal and Sohan along IJP Road and Islamabad Express Way.

He further apprised to the meeting that according to the statistics from January 1 to July 4, 5 people in Islamabad, 13 in Rawalpindi and 74 in Lahore have been affected by dengue virus.

Commissioner Rawalpindi expressed that Rawalpindi administration would fully cooperate and coordinate with the CDA and ICT administration and he further directed the relevant officers of Rawalpindi Administration to ensure the constant liaison with relevant formations also coordinated efforts for the prevention activities to keep vigilance and proper check on dengue larva.