Chairman CDA Reviews Preparations For The Christmas Celebrations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 18, 2024 | 09:28 PM

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday held a meeting to review the detailed plans for the Christmas celebrations

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Wednesday held a meeting to review the detailed plans for the Christmas celebrations.

During the session, Randhawa issued directives to decorate key locations across the city with vibrant festive lights and Christmas trees. Special Christmas bazaars are set to be organized in prominent sectors, featuring live music, fun fairs, and a variety of events to create a joyful festivity for the Christian community.

Highlighting the importance of inclusivity, Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed the Environment Wing and ICT administration to work together to ensure better arrangements for Christmas celebrations.

He emphasized providing all necessary facilities to the Christian community and ensuring that Christian neighborhoods are beautifully illuminated with festive lights. Additionally, prominent areas and commercial centers will also be adorned with Christmas trees to enhance the festive spirit across Islamabad.

This initiative reflects Islamabad’s commitment to embracing cultural and religious diversity and peaceful co-existence. The city administration aims to create a warm and welcoming environment for the Christian community this year. The meeting was attended by CDA Members, Deputy Commissioner ICT, and other senior officers to review the arrangements for Christmas.

