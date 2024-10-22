Open Menu

Chairman CDA Reviews Progress On F-8 Interchange Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM

Chairman CDA reviews progress on F-8 Interchange project

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the F-8 Interchange project to inspect the ongoing development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the F-8 Interchange project to inspect the ongoing development work.

During his visit, he also chaired an on-site meeting with key officials, including Member Engineering, Member Admin, Member Planning and Design, and senior officers from relevant departments, along with the project contractor.

During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the drilling and concrete work for the project's test piling had been successfully completed, and preparations for load testing were finalized. Officials assured him that construction would be accelerated following the load test.

Chairman Randhawa instructed that the construction work should proceed around the clock, emphasizing strict adherence to safety measures and the implementation of best engineering practices.

He also highlighted the importance of transplanting large trees that fall within the project area to minimize environmental impact.

Additionally, he directed the swift relocation of various service lines from the interchange site to avoid delays.

Chairman Randhawa reassured that he would personally oversee the progress and quality of the work, stressing that the completion of the F-8 Interchange would significantly enhance traffic flow in Islamabad.

The project, once completed, is expected to alleviate congestion and improve connectivity within the capital, contributing to the city's growing infrastructure needs.

Related Topics

Islamabad Visit Traffic Progress SITE Muhammad Ali Capital Development Authority From Best

Recent Stories

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety ..

SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards

7 minutes ago
 Police arrest outlaws

Police arrest outlaws

21 minutes ago
 BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries

6 minutes ago
 IESCO issues power shutdown programme

IESCO issues power shutdown programme

21 minutes ago
 CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, ..

CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary

21 minutes ago
 CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across ..

CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city

6 minutes ago
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health

51 minutes ago
 Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key strong ..

Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold

51 minutes ago
 Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk

51 minutes ago
 Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 ..

Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go

51 minutes ago
 Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding ..

Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..

27 minutes ago
 IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances ..

IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan