Chairman CDA reviews progress on F-8 Interchange project

(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the F-8 Interchange project to inspect the ongoing development work

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the F-8 Interchange project to inspect the ongoing development work.

During his visit, he also chaired an on-site meeting with key officials, including Member Engineering, Member Admin, Member Planning and Design, and senior officers from relevant departments, along with the project contractor.

During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the drilling and concrete work for the project's test piling had been successfully completed, and preparations for load testing were finalized. Officials assured him that construction would be accelerated following the load test.

Chairman Randhawa instructed that the construction work should proceed around the clock, emphasizing strict adherence to safety measures and the implementation of best engineering practices.

He also highlighted the importance of transplanting large trees that fall within the project area to minimize environmental impact.

Additionally, he directed the swift relocation of various service lines from the interchange site to avoid delays.

Chairman Randhawa reassured that he would personally oversee the progress and quality of the work, stressing that the completion of the F-8 Interchange would significantly enhance traffic flow in Islamabad.

The project, once completed, is expected to alleviate congestion and improve connectivity within the capital, contributing to the city's growing infrastructure needs.