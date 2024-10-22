Chairman CDA Reviews Progress On F-8 Interchange Project
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2024 | 08:54 PM
Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the F-8 Interchange project to inspect the ongoing development work
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday visited the F-8 Interchange project to inspect the ongoing development work.
During his visit, he also chaired an on-site meeting with key officials, including Member Engineering, Member Admin, Member Planning and Design, and senior officers from relevant departments, along with the project contractor.
During the briefing, Chairman Randhawa was informed that the drilling and concrete work for the project's test piling had been successfully completed, and preparations for load testing were finalized. Officials assured him that construction would be accelerated following the load test.
Chairman Randhawa instructed that the construction work should proceed around the clock, emphasizing strict adherence to safety measures and the implementation of best engineering practices.
He also highlighted the importance of transplanting large trees that fall within the project area to minimize environmental impact.
Additionally, he directed the swift relocation of various service lines from the interchange site to avoid delays.
Chairman Randhawa reassured that he would personally oversee the progress and quality of the work, stressing that the completion of the F-8 Interchange would significantly enhance traffic flow in Islamabad.
The project, once completed, is expected to alleviate congestion and improve connectivity within the capital, contributing to the city's growing infrastructure needs.
Recent Stories
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards
Police arrest outlaws
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health
Ukraine says Russian forces advanced in key stronghold
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk
Harris and Trump push for every vote with just 14 days to go
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, di ..
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SFA intensifies operations to enforce food safety standards7 minutes ago
-
Police arrest outlaws21 minutes ago
-
BISP, ADB join hands to empower beneficiaries6 minutes ago
-
IESCO issues power shutdown programme21 minutes ago
-
CM visits under-construction home of "Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar" beneficiary21 minutes ago
-
CM inaugurates Rs6bln development projects across city6 minutes ago
-
JUI-F chief inquires after Durrani’s health51 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police holds dengue awareness walk51 minutes ago
-
Agriculture ministers discuss mechanism regarding animals vaccine production, disease control27 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad holds online Open Court to grievances public grievances27 minutes ago
-
PTI and hypocrisy go hand in hand: Azma Bokhari27 minutes ago
-
Mayor Hyderabad chairs meeting regarding annual development programme schemes10 minutes ago