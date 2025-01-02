Chairman CDA reviews progress on parking plaza at blue area

A review meeting regarding the Parking Plaza at Blue Area was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) A review meeting regarding the Parking Plaza at Blue Area was held under the chairmanship of CDA Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa here on Thursday.

The CDA members and the relevant senior officers participated in the session. During the meeting, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was briefed that the structural construction of the Blue Area Parking Plaza has been completed.

The plaza will have the capacity to accommodate approximately 1,000 vehicles.The facility includes two basements, a ground floor, and five additional floors.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa was further briefed that the parking plaza will feature 64 shops, an open-air rooftop restaurant, and a café. In addition, the plaza will house a cinema to cater to the recreational needs of citizens.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed that options for creating a vertical garden on the façade should be explored to make the structure more visually appealing.

He emphasized the need for a well-structured business model to ensure the plaza is fully functional and contributes effectively to revenue generation.

Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa directed the installation of digital and 3D SMD screens within the parking plaza. The engineering wing was tasked with completing all finishing work, including the installation of lifts and electrical systems, at the earliest.

Chairman CDA reiterated that every part of the parking plaza should be utilized efficiently to maximize its potential and serve the needs of the public for parking effectively.