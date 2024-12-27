Chairman CDA reviews progress on Serena Chowk Interchange Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa, visited the Serena Chowk Interchange project site on Friday to assess the progress of the ongoing construction work.

He was accompanied by the Member Engineering and other senior officials. During the visit, officials briefed the Chairman on the current status of the project.

According to the briefing, significant progress has been achieved, with simultaneous work underway on the underpasses and connecting roads. Additionally, the piling work for the interchange has been completed, marking a critical milestone in the project’s development.

The officials informed Chairman Randhawa that construction teams are working round the clock to ensure the project meets its deadline.

Any hurdles encountered during the construction process are being addressed on a priority basis.

Expressing satisfaction with the progress so far, Chairman Randhawa directed the concerned authorities to accelerate the pace of construction while maintaining the highest standards of quality.

He emphasized the importance of adhering to the stipulated timeline and resolving any remaining challenges promptly. The Serena Chowk Interchange project is a key infrastructure initiative aimed at improving traffic flow in the Federal capital.