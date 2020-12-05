UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman CDA Urges To Establish Hotels, Restaurants At Daman Koh, Pir Sohawa

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 05th December 2020 | 09:24 PM

Chairman CDA urges to establish hotels, restaurants at Daman Koh, Pir Sohawa

Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed urged to establish more hotels and restaurants for the tourists at Daman Koh, Pir Sohawa and adjoining areas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed urged to establish more hotels and restaurants for the tourists at Daman Koh, Pir Sohawa and adjoining areas.

He expressed these views during a visit to Daman Koh along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari here on the other day.

The Chairman directed various directorates to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the area and to increase the cleaning staff and install additional bins in the area, said a press release.

He said that, "it is our responsibility to take care of the greenery and cleanliness of the area. That tourist destination has the status of a tourist destination not only for the residents of this city but also for the country and abroad".

Giving instructions to the Road Maintenance Department, he said that the work of repairing, carpeting, lane marking and curb stone of Daman Koh should be completed as soon as possible.

Officers of Road Maintenance, Sanitation, Environment, Street Lights and other related departments of CDA were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Visit Road Daman Sohawa Amir Ali Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

Food Authority seals factory in Hattar, bakery in ..

1 minute ago

SKH fundraising: Shibli appeals to expats, locals ..

1 minute ago

UK Navy Reports 'Significant Russian Presence' Nea ..

1 minute ago

France&#039;s Rozner secures maiden title at Golf ..

41 minutes ago

UN appeals to governments to promote volunteering, ..

41 minutes ago

Football: Spanish La Liga results

47 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.