Chairman CDA urges to establish hotels, restaurants at Daman Koh, Pir Sohawa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2020 ) :Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA), Amir Ali Ahmed urged to establish more hotels and restaurants for the tourists at Daman Koh, Pir Sohawa and adjoining areas.

He expressed these views during a visit to Daman Koh along with Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari here on the other day.

The Chairman directed various directorates to pay special attention to the cleanliness of the area and to increase the cleaning staff and install additional bins in the area, said a press release.

He said that, "it is our responsibility to take care of the greenery and cleanliness of the area. That tourist destination has the status of a tourist destination not only for the residents of this city but also for the country and abroad".

Giving instructions to the Road Maintenance Department, he said that the work of repairing, carpeting, lane marking and curb stone of Daman Koh should be completed as soon as possible.

Officers of Road Maintenance, Sanitation, Environment, Street Lights and other related departments of CDA were also present on the occasion.