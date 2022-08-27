Chairman CDA visits 900 years old historic inn

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Captain (Retd) Muhammad Usman Younis on Saturday visited Sarai e Kharbuza and inspected the historic inn which was built 900 years ago during the Delhi Sultanate.

The historic inn was falling into disrepair due to neglect by the authorities.

To protect this national heritage, Chairman CDA Captain (Retired) Mohammad Usman Yunus directed to constitute a committee.

The committee will present a plan for the renovation of this inn with the support of archeologists and other experts.

Chairman CDA directed that the project should be completed as soon as possible and be opened for the tourists.

On this occasion, the chairman CDA was told that this inn was built 900 years ago during the Delhi Empire. Caravans used to stay in this inn during different periods.