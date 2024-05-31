Chairman CDA Visits ICT Schools
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chairman, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa along with Secretary education Mohiuddin Ahmad Wani visited ICT schools here Friday.
During the visit, the Chairman CDA reviewed the ongoing up-gradation work at the Islamabad Model College for Girls (IMCG) F-6 and Islamabad Model College for Boys (IMCB) F-8.
They also reviewed the construction work of mini-gyms in schools.
The Chairman CDA and Secretary Education also reviewed the ongoing repair work of laboratories in schools.
The CDA will provide full support for the maintenance of grounds in schools, said the Chairman CDA. He assured
to provide assistance in setting up dispensaries in the schools.
