Open Menu

Chairman CDA Visits Serena, Jinnah Avenue Interchange Projects

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 21, 2024 | 07:20 PM

Chairman CDA visits Serena, Jinnah Avenue Interchange projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Muhammad Ali Randhawa visited the Serena Interchange and Jinnah Avenue Interchange project sites on Saturday, accompanied by Member Engineering and other officials.

During the visit, the Chairman received a detailed briefing on the progress of construction work at both sites.

Officials reported that the underpass at Jinnah Avenue Interchange is nearing completion ahead of schedule and is set to be inaugurated on December 24, 2024.

The underpass will be opened for traffic immediately after the inauguration. The briefing also highlighted that the carpeting of the underpass road is in its final stages.

Chairman Randhawa instructed the relevant authorities to begin beautification work on the underpass before its inauguration and commended the staff and workers for their exceptional performance in completing the project in record time.

At the Serena Interchange project, the Chairman was updated on the ongoing construction activities. Officials noted that work is progressing simultaneously on all sections of the project, despite challenges. Efforts are being made to address obstacles impeding the pace of construction.

Randhawa emphasized the importance of maintaining high standards and urged the workforce to continue construction activities around the clock to ensure timely completion. He directed consultants and resident engineers to closely monitor progress and promptly address any issues.

Related Topics

Visit Road Traffic Progress Muhammad Ali December Capital Development Authority All Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

21 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

43 minutes ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

51 minutes ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

2 hours ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

2 hours ago
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan