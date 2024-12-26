(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa on Thursday issued clear directives to expedite development across Islamabad’s key sectors.

The meeting, held on Thursday, included CDA Members and senior officials, and focused on overcoming delays in sector development projects.

Chairman Randhawa highlighted the urgency of meeting of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi's directives, which call for timely project completion and swift handover of possession to allottees.

He stressed that the pace of development must be accelerated to meet these goals.

During the briefing, progress on various sectors was discussed in detail.

For Sector C-14, Chairman Randhawa directed that development activities be expedited, with possession handed over before the final installment is paid.

Officials reported that over 85% of road infrastructure and 35% of drainage and sewerage works in the sector are already complete.

In Sectors C-15 and C-16, Chairman Randhawa instructed officials to prioritize resolving legal and Built-Up Property (BUP) issues, emphasizing that these hurdles must not delay progress.

Turning to Sector I-12, he called for the immediate initiation of possession handovers.

The meeting was informed that 78% of development work in this sector has been completed, with the remaining work expected to wrap up soon.

For Sector E-12, progress in Sub-sectors E-12/2 and E-12/1 was reviewed. Chairman Randhawa directed the Member Estate to devise a comprehensive strategy to resolve BUP issues in the area.

The development of Sectors C-13, D-13, E-13, and F-13 also came under review. Chairman Randhawa urged the Engineering and Estate Wings to swiftly eliminate obstacles and assured officials of his personal visits to monitor progress.

Reiterating CDA’s commitment to Islamabad’s urban development, Chairman Randhawa said the Authority aims to provide modern infrastructure