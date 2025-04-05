Chairman, CEO hails WSSC for efficient cleanliness drive during Ramadan, Eid-ul-Fitr

Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2025) Chairman, board of Directors of the Water and Sanitation Services Company (WSSC) DI Khan Naimat Ullah Khan Advocate and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Mohsin Habib on Saturday appreciated the WSSC staff and sanitary workers for successful Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr cleanliness drive.

A special cleaning campaign was launched under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister’s “Awami Agenda” program across the city on the occasion of Eid. The waste disposal operation started from 1st day of Ramadan and continued till 3rd day of Eid.

While talking to APP, Chairman WSSC Board of Directors Naimat Ullah Khan said that the purpose of the cleanliness drive was to create a sense of responsibility among citizens to keep their environment and surroundings neat and clean during the month of Ramadan and Eid-ul-Fitr. He said that the campaign has been launched for the benefit of the people and it was successful with their full participation and cooperation.

The Chairman expressed his satisfaction on the performance of the staff and sanitary workers and said that all the available resources will be utilized to provide best sanitation services to the citizens of DI Khan.

Chief Executive Officer Dr.

Mohsin Habib told APP that the waste disposal operation started from Chand Raat and continued till 3rd day of Eid. On Chand Raat, additional staff were deployed in markets, main highways and streets to provide a clean environment to the citizens. Cleaning of the main markets, circular road, town hall and other busy places was completed, he added.

The Management staff were on duty during Eid holidays, 500 sanitation workers participated in the sanitation operation, while 50 vehicles were deployed. 300 Complaints were received during Eid which were immediately resolved, he said while giving details about cleanliness operations.

He further added that special cleaning campaign was launched around mosques, Eid gahs and recreational places, WSSC helpline remained active 24 hours a day, where citizens were registered their complaints related to cleanliness.

More than 300 complaints were received during Eid, out of which 95 percent were resolved immediately, he added.

WSSC Dera made the best cleaning arrangements on the occasion of Eid and provided a clean environment to the citizens, the WSSC will continue such measures in the future to further improve the cleanliness of the city, he concluded.