Chairman, CEO WSSC DIKhan Visits Various Areas, Review Post-rain Arrangements
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
Dera Ismail Khan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) After a heavy downpour on Tuesday morning, Chairman board of Directors, Water and Sanitation Services Company DIKhan (WSSC) Naimat Ullah Khan, Deputy Commissioner DIKhan and CEO Ms. Sarah Rehman and Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Fasih Ishaq Abbasi with other officials inspected rainwater drains, drainage disposals and reviewed the arrangements made by the WSSC.
Heavy downpour brought great problems for the citizens in different localities. The residents faced great difficulties because rainwater inundated streets and gushed into houses due to poor cleanliness arrangements made by the authorities concerned.
According to the official of WSSC, the company carried out the cleanliness of nullahs and choked drains during continued rainfall to ensure sanitation in several city areas.
The CEO of WSSC and Deputy Commissioner DIKhan Ms Sarah Rehman along with AC Dera Fasih Ishaq Abbasi visits various areas of city and instructed the officers of the WSSC to ensure the availability of machinery for cleaning of the drainage channels and the disposal of rain water.
The Chairman WSSC Naimat Ullah Khan also visited the various areas of the city and reviewed the drainage operation. On the occasion he said that all possible measures should be taken to protect the lives and properties of the people.
He directed the officials present there that to clear and dewater the both sides of roads to provide relief to the people and ensure flow of the traffic without any hindrances.
He said additional staff had been assigned duties to ensure cleanliness round the clock so that some sanitation-related problems could not become hurdles in the smooth flow of water
“The WSSC workers removed hundreds of tons of waste in the city areas while drains blocked during the rain had been opened immediately to have no problem with drainage in the city,” he said.
Complaints received on social media platforms were also being addressed promptly, he added.
