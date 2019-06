(@FahadShabbir)

Chairman of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), Xiong Qunli called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubaida Jalal here on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairman of China Electronics Technology Group Corporation (CETC), Xiong Qunli called on Federal Minister for Defence Production, Zubaida Jalal here on Monday.

Xiong Qunli briefed the minister about the latest technological advancements of his company and discussed various aspects of collaboration with defence industry in Pakistan, said a statement issued here.